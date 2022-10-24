Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 266,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 67.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

NYSE:IRT opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

