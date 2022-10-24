Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of IBTX opened at $64.75 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $662,648.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,212.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

