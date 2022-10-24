Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingles Markets Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $89.97 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
