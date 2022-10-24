Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 399.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 508,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,017,000 after buying an additional 406,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $108.26 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,643 shares of company stock worth $6,961,572. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.