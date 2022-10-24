Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $98.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.91.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.75. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 239,866 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 144,594 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $11,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

