Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 982 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Apple by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 161,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 58,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.