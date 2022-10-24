Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 486 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $119.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $350.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

