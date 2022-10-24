International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in International Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

IBOC opened at $47.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.14 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 38.17%.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

About International Bancshares

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.