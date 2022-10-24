International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 209.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $93.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

