IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $85.52 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

