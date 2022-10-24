iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 37,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EMB stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $111.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

