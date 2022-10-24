Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stake Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at $13,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Itron by 216.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 198,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Itron by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

