JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Melius initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.17 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

