Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

