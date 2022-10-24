Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,442,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 98,501 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 244,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 90,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

