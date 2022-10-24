JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,813,000 after acquiring an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Shares of JPM opened at $119.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

