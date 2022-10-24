JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 14,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 15,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %

JPM opened at $119.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.