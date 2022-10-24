Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $24,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $167.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.