Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.