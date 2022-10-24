Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.45 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

