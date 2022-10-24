Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,369,000 after acquiring an additional 230,792 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 119.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 111,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 136,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 54,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

