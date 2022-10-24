Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.