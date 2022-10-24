Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Evercore ISI

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.86.

LRCX opened at $364.93 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

