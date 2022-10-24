Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $484.86.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $364.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.10. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.