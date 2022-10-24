Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,948 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after buying an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after buying an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,277,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 180,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,165,472.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,599 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.