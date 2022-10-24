Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.2% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

