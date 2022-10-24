Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,905.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $117.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.