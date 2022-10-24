LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,964 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,579,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

