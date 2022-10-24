Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

