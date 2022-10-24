LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

LPLA stock opened at $235.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $252.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

