Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 103,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luxfer by 87.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luxfer

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

See Also

