MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $237.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.80 and its 200-day moving average is $260.29. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

