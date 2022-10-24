MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $213.00 to $214.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess stock opened at $237.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

