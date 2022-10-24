Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 95.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 33.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTN has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

