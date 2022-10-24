Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Masco by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 2.4 %

Masco stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.