MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $74.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

