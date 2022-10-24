Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 2,966 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,685.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.