Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stake Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 75.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 53,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.