Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,212.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,266 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,939.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,145,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $546,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,262,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $452,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,149 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $117.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

