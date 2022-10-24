MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stake Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,073,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,540 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $20,785,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,356,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 64.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTG. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

