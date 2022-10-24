Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.68.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.11. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

