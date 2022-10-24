Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a hold rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.11.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.