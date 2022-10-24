MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.8 %

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

