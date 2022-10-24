Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 45,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 438,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 65,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock

NAVI opened at $15.12 on Monday. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Navient to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Navient in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

