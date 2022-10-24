Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arvinas by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Arvinas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Arvinas by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arvinas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $97.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

