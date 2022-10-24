Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $677,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

