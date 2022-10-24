Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,834 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MITK opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $454.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.69. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
