Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.46.

Insider Activity

Moderna Trading Up 9.2 %

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 621,048 shares of company stock worth $89,448,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $129.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

