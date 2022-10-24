monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $130.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
MNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.69.
monday.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.50. monday.com has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $450.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
