Morgan Stanley Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Datadog has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,111.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.81.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,507 shares of company stock worth $10,148,963. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,470,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

